'It shows you that we are a close-knit community': Millard Days returns for its 58th year

MILLARD, Neb (KMTV) — At Andersen Park, between the carnival rides and funnel cakes, folks from across the community of Millard are coming together for an annual tradition.

“This is actually our 58th year. We have been doing this since the mid-’60s, and people expect it, they enjoy it, ” said Patt Rupp, one of the organizers for Millard Days.

Millard Days is more than just fair.

Along with the live music and even a parade later in the week, the fair offers a chance for people in the community to reconnect while they celebrate their hometown.

“People use it as a reunion. They come down here expecting to see friends from long ago, its just a good time,” said Rupp.

Millard Days has been celebrated since before the city was annexed by Omaha and helps keep the sense of community and shared experiences alive.

And it even acts as a bit of a mini-class reunion.

“It shows you that we are a close-knit community. We are all based around the Millard public school system, and Skutt. It shows we are a community,” said Rupp.

Millard Days will be around all week for anyone interested in checking out the carnival or live music and the big parade will kick off on Saturday at 11 a.m.

