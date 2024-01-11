'It was incredible to see and be a part of,' Plattsmouth school board member recalled Tuesday

Around 1,650 votes were cast in favor of recalling Terri Cunningham-Swanson, compared to around 1,000 against the recall.

It’s a trend seen not just in Nebraska but across the country, a November article from the Associated Press says 70% of school board candidates nationwide tied to conservative groups lost their election bids.

“We all came together with the same goal and it was incredible to see and be a part of,” Sarah Slattery, organizer Recall Terri Cunningham-Swanson campaign

Slattery hopes the results mean an end to division in the community

“I'm feeling a lot of relief today," Slattery said. "I'm looking forward to getting back some normalcy not only in the community but also in my own life.”

In accordance with state law, the board can now appoint someone to fill the vacancy.

Cunningham-Swanson released a statement on her website saying in part it was an honor to serve on the board.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.