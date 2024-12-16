'It's a beautiful feeling:' Veteran receives custom-made home completely free

SPRINGFIELD, Neb. (KMTV) — Army veteran Sgt. Benjamin Marksmeier was welcomed with cheers in Springfield from students and other neighbors at Platteview High School on Monday.

Marksmeier lost his right leg and sustained serious injuries to his left leg when his convoy was attacked in Iraq in 2006.

"It was honestly cool to see the youth and the younger generation show appreciation and just their respect. It was a humbling feeling," said Marksmeier.

He was gifted a new furnished adaptive home, seeing it for the first time on Monday.

"It's a beautiful feeling. It's a sense of security," he said.

National non-profit Helping a Hero helps support injured veterans like Marksmeier. It partners with builders across the country to build specially adapted homes designed to restore independence.

"There's nothing better than that joy of seeing your brother or sister in arms get welcomed into their home," said JP Lane with Helping a Hero.

Some of the features include leveled floors to make it easier for Marksmeier to get in and out. Other appliances, like the oven and microwave, are lowered as well.

"When they're home they get to be a part of the community and continue to raise their children and just enjoy life in a peaceful manner that they never thought they would get to. It's a huge blessing," said Lane.

Helping a Hero said it took just over a year to build. Marksmeier said he's overwhelmed by the outpouring of support.

"You move on in life. You don't dwell on the past, you move forward. So for this, it's completely marching forward in the right direction."

Marksmeier said the next step is to move in as soon as possible and start decorating.

