'It's a beautiful place:' Popular Ashland golf club reopens to the public

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Ashland neighbor Dan Johnson has been playing golf for years. Quarry Oaks Golf Club is one of his favorite courses.

"It's a beautiful place. This place is special," said Johnson.

Perched along the Platte River, it's known as one of the best public courses in the region.

"It was a great course before, but it's just that much better now," he said.

General Manager Joe Sutter said every single tee box, fairway, bunker, and green has been updated... as well as a new irrigation system put into place.

"There's a lot of golf courses in the state. But, this is just a little bit different than the others," said Sutter.

The clubhouse upgrades include a bar and lounge area, pro shop, meeting rooms, and patio furniture.

Sutter said it's a great time to open, as Ashland sees a boom of new restaurants and businesses.

In fact, he says 80% of tee-times are sold out until the end of the year.

"It really doesn't feel like you're in Nebraska because there's really not a flat piece of ground out here. We have such rolling terrain. We have such beautiful views. It's kind of an un-Nebraska like piece of property. That's what people love about it so much," he said.

Johnson said, he'll be here a lot more as the weather continues to warm up.

"Ashland is blessed with four great courses, but this is the creme da la creme of all of those four," he said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.