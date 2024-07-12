'It's a challenge:' From having fun to working, how people are beating the heat

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — "Eating popsicles, eating ice cubes, jumping in the pool, drinking lots of water, swimming."

Those are some of the ways kids are trying to stay cool to beat the heat at Gretna's Prime Time H2O Zone Waterpark.

Rachelle Sprague and her two kids Norah and Manny are cooling off with ice cream.

"I'm from Florida originally. So I like the heat, but it's a little warm," said Sprague.

But for people working outside like roofer Manny Cerda, the heat could pose a real threat...

"It's a challenge. It's always a challenge. We live for the breeze," said Cerda.

Cerda said he's used to these warm temperatures and has been working in roofing for over a year. He said his way of beating the heat is drinking lots of water and taking extra breaks.

"We definitely wish for cooler days, but it's hard to roof when it's cold. These are the days we have to get it done," he said.

But despite the uncomfortable warm weather, both Cerda and Sprague said this heat won't stop them from getting the job done or having fun.

"We're out here all the time, everyday. So you got to get used to it," said Cerda.

"This is comfortable. It's not excessive," said Sprague.

