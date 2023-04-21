'It's a game changer': Omaha area bike share is now 100% electric

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In 2022, half of the Omaha metro's bike share bikes were electric. But 95% of the rides came on the boosted bikes.

So now, all of the Omaha metro's Heartland Bike Share bikes are now electric. The nonprofit says the Omaha area is now one of the first in the nation to offer an all-electric bike share program.

With nearly a hundred bike racks in the metro, subscribers can take unlimited one-hour trips and return the bikes to any station. Additional charges come for longer rides.

They are pedal-assisted electric bikes, meaning you still need to pedal to move.

Cycling advocates and metro-area leaders celebrated the move Thursday at the nonprofit's home base, four years after the first e-bikes joined the bike share in 2019.

"Ever since they had the electric bikes, I totally discarded the regular bikes, to be honest," said Manne Cook, a Heartland Bike Share board member who says he uses the bike share as his main mode of transportation when it's warm.

He said the bikes give an extra boost, allowing people to get up hills easier and travel further distances.

"It's a game changer," Cook said. "Whether you're going up a hill, or you have your business suit on ... or if you're just having fun ... More people are able to ride this way, regardless of age or ability."

Mayor Jean Stothert was there and declared Thursday as Heartland Bike Share Day.

"I know bike share is a success because I see one of the bike racks from my office. I see it every day, and it's always empty," she said. "So I know people are taking the bikes and using them."

Stothert and cycling advocates touted the benefits of bike share: Environmental, transportation, and attracting talent and development.

Heartland Bike Cycle is offering a free month to people who fill out a survey online.

Their website is: https://heartlandbikeshare.org/

