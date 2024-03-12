"It's a joyful moment in our life:' Ramadan officially began, Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ramadan officially started Sunday. The holy month of Ramadan is the most sacred month of the year for Muslims.

People fast daily from dawn to sunset.

Muhammed Sakor at the Islamic Center of Omaha said Ramadan is a month of generosity, prayer, and spending valuable time with loved ones.

After a day of fasting, Sakor and others get together for a large meal. Sakor said he's pleased with the community he's built and invites others to contact the center to learn more.

"It is a joyful moment in our life," Sakor said, "If you were here last night, there were hundreds of people that attended mosque... Coming together, celebrating that moment.... Hugging one another."

Ramadan runs until April 9.

