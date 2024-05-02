'It's a lot of work:' Neighbors in Washington County continue debris clean-up

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — "I'll never get the sound of the tornado out of my head. It's unreal," said Chad Burnham, homeowner and business owner of Urban Landscapes.

Last Friday's tornadoes left Burnham's and other yards full of debris.

"It's a lot of work. There's just debris, buildings destroyed, trees everywhere," he said.

He lives in Washington County which has three locations that accept tree debris. But, Washington County Emergency Management told me they do not have any areas to drop off other debris because they do not have any landfills in the county. They do not own property where that kind of stuff can be accepted.

Trying to come up with a solution, Greg and Jo Kulus rented a dumpster to slowly start cleaning the debris off their yard.

"I have no idea what it's going to cost," said homeowner Jo Kulus. "I have no idea if the insurance will pay for it. But, at this point, it just needs to be done."

If you cannot rent or access a dumpster, the county said that you should move anything other than trees to the edge of your property. They're working on a plan to address this issue soon.

For now, the Kulus's said they're determined to clean up and keep this as their home.

"Oh, we'll stay here," said Jo. "This is our home."

"This is where we're going to stay," said Greg.

Washington County will be having a tornado recovery townhall on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Kennard Auditorium located at 305 W. 2nd St. in Kennard to hear neighbors concerns and provide updates about the recovery process.

