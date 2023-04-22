'It's a necessary evil': Omaha construction season ramps up

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Construction season is ramping up in Omaha. Almost certainly, also up are muttered and screamed curses from behind the wheel.

3 News Now explored the area of 72nd and Dodge on Friday, where there are closed lanes on both Cass and Dodge Streets. A chunk of 74th Street south of Dodge is closed, too.

Both exits from the Target were backed up and got stuck at a green light at 72nd and Cass while a turning driver, perhaps unaware of the trouble ahead, couldn't proceed.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation is urging metro drivers to "buckle up" for a busy construction season.

They say there will be "considerable impacts on vital routes," listing the following state projects.



Interstate 80 (I-80) at the following locations –

I-680 Interchange I-680 to the Missouri River

U.S. Highway 75 (US-75) at the following locations –

Southbound US-75, Chandler Road to I-480 Northbound US-75, Q Street to F Street Parker Street to Fort Street Hamilton Street to Fort Street

US-34/75, Murray to Plattsmouth

There are a handful of resources where people can learn about construction projects.

