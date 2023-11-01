The first full-length unified musical in Millard West's history. What's going into the performance?

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's the first full-length unified musical between special and general education students in Millard West High School's history.

Nick Wright's smile illuminates any room he's in. He's in character, ready to take on the role as the Duke of Weselton from Frozen. His favorite part...

"When I raise my fist up to Hans," said Wright.

He likes to make the audience laugh too.

"I even shake my booty at the audience," he said.

The laughs do come with lots of practice. Rehearsals began in early August and students and staff have been working hard ever since.

"Just transitioning to this two-and-a-half-hour Broadway length has been a really good challenge for us," said Ella Konwinski, a student at the school. "Just seeing everyone develop as performers. Learning all the songs, learning all the lines."

Konwinski has been in other shows. But none like this one. She loves seeing everyone of all abilities on the big stage.

"There's nothing better than inclusion. I just love spending all the time with the ACP students," she said.

ACP stands for Alternate Curriculum Program which helps Millard students who have special needs.

Director Brooke Phillips is a 2002 Millard West graduate. She came back to inspire more theater lovers.

"When they come in, they're going to see a different version of Frozen, then they would imagine seeing," she said. "It's going to move them in different ways. They're going to be impressed, emotional, shocked. They're going to have a great time."

Opening night is at 7 p.m. Thursday. The last showing is at 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be booked at mwt.booktix.net.

