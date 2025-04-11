'It's alarming:' Nebraska State Patrol releases new report that shows 100 mph speeding on the rise

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State Patrol released a new report on speeding. It shows that over 300 drivers have been pulled over this year for going over 100 miles per hour.

Driver Gary Love said these days he's shocked to see how many people drive over 100 miles per hour.

"I'm concerned with my safety, but I wish the people driving around me were just as concerned also. If you're going 100 miles per hour, you're not concerned about safety," said Love.

The number of speeding tickets given has increased since 2021.

"It is alarming. It's alarming for myself working the road, making traffic stops, but it also worries me for the motoring public in general," said NSP Sgt. David Flohr

NSP said the totals so far in 2025 represent a 52% increase in 100 mile-per-hour tickets compared to the average of the previous ten years.

"It's definitely a fearful stat," said driver David Coble.

"Don't get me wrong, I'm a human. I speed every now and then too, but I don't get anywhere near 100," he said.

NSP said most speeders choose the interstate at night. Now, more troopers will patrol problem areas and its helicopter will watch from above.

For these drivers, they hope there will be change moving forward.

"If there's safety all around you, everybody will get home safe," said Love.

