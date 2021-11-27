'It's all in fun': Sportsmanship and celebration bring friends together to watch Huskers & Hawkeyes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska and Iowa fans were out with much enthusiasm closely watching the play-by-play.

Football fans filled metro-area bars as the Huskers took on the Hawkeyes.

Fans say this game was one of the most important games for big red because of the long-standing rivalry.

A group of friends who root for opposing teams says, while the competition is tight, it’s a good excuse to get together.

“There's always been a rivalry between Nebraska and Iowa and we haven’t won for so long we want to win and it’s our tradition. We’ve been doing this for years it’s a lot of fun,” said Debbie Cline and Teri Anderson, Husker fans.

“It's all in fun. It's fun to get together with the girls and watch the game, and have some fun,” said Vonnie Tiffey, Hawkeyes fan.

Unfortunately, Husker fans will have to wait one more year to see if they can break the losing streak against Iowa.

