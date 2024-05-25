'It's always a thrill to come back:' Former SAC Museum employee who made longtime impact back at museum

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — The SAC Museum has been in Ashland since 1998, and before that, at Offutt Air Force Base. It's home to dozens of planes, and its exhibits honor the work servicemen and women, along with civilian support staff, played monitoring Soviet activity during the Cold War.

Astronaut Clayton Anderson is the museum's CEO.

"We are trying to create oral history experiences here at the museum to allow our patrons that come to visit to actually listen to some of the stories that people tell, who were here from the beginning," said Anderson.

Eighty-two year-old John Romisher is part of that legacy. He now lives in Albuquerque, but decades ago, he played an important part in building and growing the museum at Offutt and its current location.

"It always is a thrill to come back to Omaha," said Romisher.

Romisher was the executive director of the memorial society and painted planes back in the 80s. He's retired now, but his commitment to the museum lasts.

He returned earlier this month with a trove of documents to share with Anderson. As the museum renews its effort to update and share SAC's history through storytelling.

"Take your time," he said. "Listen to the stories about veterans. Enjoy the posters and all the information on the walls."

"We need to try to capture as much knowledge as we can from the past, so that youngsters in the future can learn from that past," said Anderson.

At this museum, where the spirit of the mission lives on.

