'It's always been a great community': Millard Days kicks off on Tuesday

MILLARD, Neb. (KMTV) — The 58th Millard Days celebration kicked off on Tuesday.

It's happening at Andersen Park and in downtown Millard. It includes six days of activities, food and a celebration of the Millard community.

The parade on Saturday is a Millard Days tradition. This year the grand marshall is the owner of Max's Body Shop. The business has been in the Millard area for 60 years.

“It's always been a great community. So seeing everybody come together for a few days is always exciting. Being part of the business community for a number of years has been good. There's a lot of great businesses out west here,” said Tim Fischer.

Over the years it’s raised nearly $400,000 for community improvement projects.

Some past projects include Andersen park redevelopment, post-prom parties, Special Olympics and scholarships.

