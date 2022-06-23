OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — While a lot of baseball fans are in Omaha for the College World Series, Union Omaha fans were supporting their team Wednesday night.

Union Omaha is a relatively new soccer team but they've been able to win over a fan base in a short amount of time.

3 News Now went to the team's official watch party as they played against Sporting KC from Kansas City.

The USL League team has had a really good run this year facing off against some major league soccer teams and winning, which has gotten them to this point.

Fans say they're excited about what their success is doing for the sport here in Omaha.

“It's awesome it feels like we are a part of something that is like really exciting and kind of new. But like really there's a lot of momentum so it's really cool to be a part of that," said Union Omaha fan Erin Van Zee.

The game was billed as a historic match-up because the team has defeated other major league soccer teams.

We're told many fans also made the trip down to Kansas City to watch the team play.

Union Omaha did come up short however and Sporting KC walked away the winner.

