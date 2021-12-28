It's Christmas — tree recycling — time in the city

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Whether you're in Douglas or Sarpy County, Christmas Day has come and gone. The City of Omaha and surrounding communities are making it easier to help recycle your "festivitrees" this year with many drop-off sites. But you'll be on your own when it comes to sweeping up the rest of the pine needles left behind!

In Omaha, recycling locations are open now through Jan. 11. A few include Orchard Park, the northwest parking lot of the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, the Ta Ha Zouka Park and more.

In Papillion, people have until Jan. 16 to drop off their trees at one of three locations including the Papio Bay Aquatic Center parking lot, the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department parking lot and the Walnut Creek connector trail lot.

For residents near Bellevue, the Old Sarpy County Landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and for LaVista, the LaVista Sports Complex in the paved lot at 66th.

Remember to remove all ornaments and hooks, bags and tree stands. The City of Omaha would like to remind people that artificial trees, yard waste and wreathes are not accepted.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.