It's family business. So how is one coffee shop helping people of all abilities?

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — This coffee shop is here for one reason — family.

Kelly Gray, energetic, determined — she works a non-stop job with her son in mind. She owns Pause Coffee Shop in Ralston.

"We are community-based and inclusive," said Gray. "Inclusive, inclusive, inclusive. We want to incorporate all walks of life."

The story started with her son, Matthew. He has Prader-Wili syndrome. It's a chromosome deficiency that causes intellectual disabilities.

Part of the reason she opened her shop was to give Matthew a place to be social, surrounded by family.

"In today's world, everything is so fast. He may not be able to go to Scooters and learn the POS system. But here he can. We slow it down enough to pause," she said.

He's known as the "Chief-Barista" so, I had to ask.

John: Tell me your favorite drink to make?

"Easy. Smoothies," he said.

John: Do you like smoothies? What's your favorite smoothie to make?

"He likes to mix things all up," Gray said.

"My favorite though is strawberry banana with four berries," said Matthew.

Although Matthew loves being social, he says it can be hard sometimes.

John: How does it feel being a barista and remembering all the drinks you have to make?

"Pretty good, but stressful," he said.

John: Why stressful?

"When a big group comes in, I get stressed out," he said.

Mom — and boss — Kelly said she's proud of Matthew for bringing a smile and making a difference one customer at a time.

"We really think of ourselves as a community space that just happens to serve coffee," she said.

The coffee shop is open every day except Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.