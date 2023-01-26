'It's going awesome so far': Mount Crescent Ski Area improving under county's ownership

CRESCENT, Iowa (KMTV) — In its first season open under Pottawattamie County ownership, Mount Crescent Ski Area is looking forward to another great season.

Kylie Gumpert with the Pottawattamie County Department of Conservation said they've been focused on improving the experience, which means more snow.

Four new snow machines were purchased by the county, making it possible to reopen ski trails that had been closed to skiers for a decade. Maintenance technician Dan Borgaila said the machines pump as much as 200 PSI of water up the hill at a few gallons per minute.

Gumpert said most of the trails are currently open and the rest will open soon. She wants everyone to continue enjoying what Mt. Crescent has to offer.

"We love teaching beginners and helping you out and introducing you to all the winter fun," she said.

