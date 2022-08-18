'It’s going to be a game changer': After years of trying, Olde Towne Bellevue finally being revitalized

Olde Towne Bellevue has largely looked the same — old — for quite a while, with efforts to revitalize it constantly falling through.

“That story’s been told so many times,” said Mayor Rusty Hike.

3 News Now reported on past efforts including in 2018 with then-candidate for mayor, Rusty Hike saying he wants to revitalize Olde Towne.

Now it’s happening.

“It’s going to be a game changer I think. Look a whole lot different,” said Hike.

The announcement and groundbreaking that occurred Thursday was for a 53-unit apartment complex, with plans to add on. But really the politicians and community members were celebrating the end of the era and the start of another one.

While some will always call it Olde Towne, the area will now be called the Frontier District.

“A lasting mark that’s going to go forward for generations. This should be a catalyst for the area. And create new investment, new development, bring new tenants in,” said Hike.

Mission Avenue will also become more pedestrian friendly. It will be reduced to two lanes and diagonal parking will be added.

Hike mentioned he’d eventually like to see a grocery store, banks and eventually, a brewery in the area; amenities those living near Olde Towne just haven’t had.

“There are a lot of residents that have been here for generations and they’re not served very well,” said Jeff Gehring.

Congressman Mike Flood said the changes will be critical to bring in young people.

“Young people want to work and play where they live. And they want development in the core of communities. It’s happening across the state and to have it happen here, where Nebraska started, is very exciting,” said Flood.

Construction on the first phase of the project is set to start in October with street repair beginning around the same time.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.