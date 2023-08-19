'It's high emotions, it's very intense': Creighton students from Hawaii organize donation drive to help Maui

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For Creighton students, Lindsey Kimoto and Eva Kareneva, Maui, Hawaii is home.

"Seeing the place responsible for so many of my childhood memories and some were so historically and culturally relevant to our community, leveled, was devastating," Kareneva said.

Kareneva was on the island during the wildfires and thankfully was able to make it out to be back on campus for her senior year, here in Omaha. Both students told 3 News Now reporter Molly Hudson their families are safe, but the devastation is felt across the community.

"Our island is so interconnected, that so many family friends were affected, so many are still going through such hard times," Kimoto said.

But being so far from home they, like many, felt helpless. Both Lindsey and Eva are a part of the Hui 'O Hawai'i, Creighton University's Hawaii Club. The student-run organization is stepping up to help.

"It's high emotions, it's very intense. And we are all very sad and angry and confused but I think we wanted to channel that into something productive and helpful to give back to our community," Kareneva said.

On Saturday and Sunday the organization will be at the Lied Education Center for the Arts, on Creighton's campus, collecting donations for organizations and families in Maui.

"Basically we are doing a donation drive called 'Kokua Maui', and 'Kokua' means to help, so basically we are just asking for everyone's support," said Kimoto, who serves as the organizations president.

The organization is looking for both monetary donations and essential items like toiletries, including; socks, underwear, feminine hygiene products and towels.

The donation drive will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

"More than anything, Maui needs our support for like weeks and months to come, so more than anything we just need that support along the way," Kimoto said.

"Even if you can't donate, just come and give some of us a hug, we'd love it, we are really just here and we are excited," Kareneva said.

The Lied Center is located off of 23rd and Cass Streets. For more information visit their Facebook page.

