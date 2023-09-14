'It's joyful, it's fun and tells a story': Morton Meadows celebrates new mural

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Behind the Mizpah Masonic Lodge in the Morton Meadows neighborhood, you’ll find a new work of art that captures important neighborhood landmarks and historic folklore.

“We wanted the mural to celebrate the community and to represent Mizpah having a place here in the community,” T.J. Brumfield, master of Mizpah Lodge #302, said.

The new mural is the second for the neighborhood after a building, with its previous mural, was torn down. The lodge got in touch with the neighborhood association, which jumped at the opportunity.

“We were thrilled,” said Stephanie Hartig, a board member of Morton Meadows Neighborhood Association, when the lodge approached her with the idea last fall. “It all just came together."

The neighborhood and lodge teamed up with artists from the South Omaha Mural Project to complete it, but it was also important to get the entire community involved no matter their art skills.

“They had it painted by number so that we could just grab a paintbrush and find the number and paint that color on,” Hartig said.

Mary Ensz was one of the artists who worked behind the scenes and added some finishing touches.

“The stuff that’s high up and the lettering and the different things that are more detail-oriented,” she said.

The final product reflects the community it depicts; a mural neighbors and artists take deep pride in sharing with anyone who happens to walk by.

“A lot of people came by and said it looks like a children’s book that you could just walk into,” Ensz said. “It's joyful, it's fun and tells a story. You can get really involved with this piece of art which I think is an important part of mural work.”

An official unveiling event is set for Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at the lodge located at 1124 S 48th Street.

