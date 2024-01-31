'It’s just concerning' Discolored water in Plattsmouth leaves residents seeking answers

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — In recent years there’s been an uptick in reports of brown or dingy colored water across Plattsmouth. It has residents like Teresa Engberg worried

“It’s just concerning when you go to do laundry or you’re going to take a bath and you feel like I'm getting dirtier than cleaner if I'm bathing in colored water.”

The issue is sporadic and discoloration varies depending on water usage. Damage to Plattsmouth's water treatment plant following the 2019 floods, is a main cause according to the city.

Engberg along with other residents and business owners came to a city hosted meeting to discuss the issue and find solutions.

Plattsmouth is working towards decommissioning their current water treatment plant and hooking up to service from the Metropolitan Utilities District in Sarpy County .

In the meantime, Engberg is happy a meeting like this took place, moving forward she wants to see more communication from the city.

At the meeting Plattsmouth city officials said they’ve run many tests on the water supply which its safe to drink despite its color. They want to establish a text alert system to keep residents informed about their improvement progress.

If you have any questions or concerns he says you can reach out to the public works director. Their number can be found on the city's website.

