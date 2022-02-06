'It's just telling the history just like it is': Students compete in African American History Challenge

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — February is Black History Month. This is a time to reflect on our past and embark on the future. To mark the occasion 14 schools are competing at the African American History Challenge. It's run like an Academic Decathlon, where students are tested on knowing their history based on a reference book.

"Really what this challenge is about is really talking about the history and really spreading that African-American history throughout Omaha and making more awareness about it," 100 Black Men of Omaha, Inc Executive Director Marcus Bell said.

Questions covered include slavery and representation of African-Americans during critical times like World War II. Students endure four months of intense preparation.

"They are not easy questions and you know they're not gonna be very light. It's just telling the history just like it is. We're not trying to sugarcoat anything or gloss over it," Bell said.

"There's about 800 questions and it comes down to the 12 that they pick. You really have to study hard in order to be able to do this," Burke High School student Evelyn LeClair said.

She and her partner Dee-Dee Djon delved right in taking advantage of any spare moment to study.

"If you're in class and you finish your work, you study for African American History Challenge. You get home and you're not doing anything, you just study. It takes up free time but it's worth it," LeClair said.

"Going over, what they've seen their predecessors go through gives them a sense of pride and really says, hey they've paved the way for us so it's on our shoulders to continue to carry us forward," Bell said.

Bell hopes this competition provides clarity during civil unrest.

"There's still a lot of work that needs to be done so I think doing this African American History Challenge gives them history and background on where we've come from and how far we have to go," Bell said.

To find out the champions visit the "100 Black Men of Omaha" Facebook page. That's where the final rounds get streamed.

