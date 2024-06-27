'It's kind of disappointing:' Tuesday night hail storms cause damage for some neighbors across the metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This is Joe Finley... and this is his new Chevy. And after Tuesday night... it needs some body work.

"Yeah, it's kind of disappointing," said Joe. "You know, it's the first new car I've ever owned. I only have like 5,000 miles on it, so it's kind of crazy it would happen to a car I just barely owned."

Large hailstones dented the metal and smashed the windshield.

"I've never had a claim on my insurance ever, so this is kind of weird," said Joe.

He brought his car here to Jody's Collision Repair at 44th and Q... where he knows a guy. The shop's manager is Joe's brother Josh.

As the storm rolled in, the crew pulled as many vehicles into the garage as possible, but some were stuck outside. Josh could only watch and shoot a video.

Sitting ducks as the storm rolled across the metro.

"It was mildly a little overwhelming because we had all our cars at the shop," said Josh.

Cars and homes took a beating on Tuesday night. In Papillion, homeowner Chris Kenny was left with small hail damage to the vinyl siding of his house. He thinks his entire roof needs to be replaced.

"Everyone thinks, oh, I can get a new roof. With the hail, it's not something you really want to go through," said Kenny.

"Does this leave you frustrated?"

Kenny: "Yeah, you can't control it. You have to go through all this stuff to get it fixed. I was praying when the hail came saying 'don't get me,'" he said.

Now homeowners and car owners are left waiting on insurance adjusters to assess the damage before they can make their next move.

