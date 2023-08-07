It's known as the car show that saves lives

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Centris Federal Credit Union headquarters in west Omaha was lined with classic car but the meaning goes beyond cars. The meaning is in its name "Cruisin' for a Cure."

"It's a huge five minutes to save a man's life," said P.K. Kopun, prostate cancer survivor.

Those five minutes warned Kopun that he had early detection of prostate cancer, something he couldn't believe himself.

"To find out I was living in a danger zone and didn't even know it. That's the key. Didn't even know it," he said.

Stories like Kopun's keeps the event together. Centris Federal Credit Union is in its 11th year partnering with Methodist Hospital to administer PSA, or prostate-specific antigen tests.

"For prostate cancer awareness is to bring men out to show their cars and have a nice afternoon and then we offer a free PSA test," said Jeff Shapiro, event organizer.

Men 40 and up were encouraged to get tested as it can detect the early warning signs for prostate cancer.

"We believe that it's important for men to be aware of prostate cancer and how it can be diagnosed if you get a PSA test early," said Shapiro.

Shapiro says about 2,000 PSA tests have been given since the partnership started. According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men.

"Thank you to Centris Credit Union for doing this every single year," said Kopun. "We do our best to invite men to get their PSA test, so they don't live in a danger zone."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.