'It's meant so much that the community has rallied behind us': MOMentum services now include free rides

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Berhan Tadese has been driving moms in need of transportation around for two months.

“It’s good because it’s all about helping people,” Tadese said. “Especially women like me.”

She works for MOMentum, a local non profit that helps low income single moms find and keep employment. The ride service is their new way of supporting moms, the non profit provides it free of charge for the first month.

Mekedes Hailu is a mom of a 14 month old, and said she was able to find a job through the non-profit.

Meredith Metcalf is MOMentum’s founder and said for a lot of women she works with, access to transportation isn’t easy to come by.

“It’s not just an overnight quick fix,” Metcalf said. “If you don’t have a car and you still need to get to work. It’s not something you’re going to be able to save up for in a couple weeks.”

Applications must be filled for the free rides, Metcalf said interest in this service is booming, she posted it to facebook on March 21 and by the next day she had 26 applications.

Right now, Metcalf has at least 30 other women interested in the ride service. Tadese is the only driver for the non-profit, spots fill up fast. Metcalf hopes to expand by adding more drivers and vehicles, to better serve the entire Omaha metro including Sarpy County where they say the need is even higher.

“It's meant so much that the community has rallied behind us and supports what we're doing.” Metcalf said.

