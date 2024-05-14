'It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon': Omaha trucking company supports State's opposition of new EPA standards

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Matt Pierson owns Eagle Enterprises, a trucking company with six drivers total. His company is part of the Nebraska Truckers’ Association.

The EPA and the Biden administration introduced a proposal that would change emissions standards for heavy duty trucks starting in 2027, which would mandate more electric big rigs.

Pierson said that’s too soon for his company, and others, to comply.

"I don’t foresee it happening in the next ten years, let alone twenty probably," Pierson said. "To mandate that 25% have to be electric in the next 10 years, that’s crazy."

He said adding an electric truck to his fleet now would be a challenge mainly because of logistics and infrastructure concerns.

"You’re going to have an [electric] truck sitting there charging," Pierson said. "I don’t know how long it’s going to take, certainly longer than fueling."

Pierson said he does see the benefits from electric trucks, but added he’d like to see a more gradual transition.

"It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon." He said.

