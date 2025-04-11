IT'S OFFICIAL: John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In his 25 years as head coach of Husker volleyball, John Cook's teams won four national titles, and he finished with a career record of 883-176. Now, the home of Nebraska Volleyball will bear his name.



On Friday, The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the naming of John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

A life-size bronze statue honoring Cook has also been commissioned. The piece, by Nebraska native George Lundeen, will be installed on the north side of the Center. That, along with the new signage, are planned for next year.

"This is an incredible honor. I am truly humbled by all of it,” Cook said in a statement.

