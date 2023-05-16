'It's okay to not be okay': Omaha woman shares how she helped her family through tragedy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tamika Mease treats her mental health the same way as her physical health.

Sadly, it was something she'd have to put to good use after her two stepchildren died by suicide just over a year apart. Through the devastating grief, she describes how she was able to start her family and friends on the road to healing.

"It started with a conversation," Mease said. "Letting my loved ones know I know you're not okay, and it's okay to not be okay and it's okay to get help."

A conversation is exactly what Julia Hebenstriet with The Kim Foundation recommends when trying to be there for others who could be struggling, she added it's important not to force change upon someone too quickly.

"You can't force someone to get the help that they need in most instances," Hebenstreit said. "Positive mental health is going to come a lot easier for them when they're ready."

Once those conversations start, Mease said, it's important to keep them going. Three years after losing her stepchildren, she and her family are still on the healing journey.

"You're gonna have triggers, anniversaries that come up or something that triggers that trauma experience," she said. "You want to still have that support."

Mease started the North Omaha Community Partnership after losing her stepchildren, her goal is to provide access to mental health resources in the North Omaha community.

For more information, email Mease at northomahacp.org.

If you or someone you know is in a mental health crisis, call 988 to be connected to mental health resources.

