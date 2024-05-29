'It's really exciting:' New 75,000 square foot water park opens to the public in Gretna

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's finally open! The new water park at the Gretna Crossing YMCA officially opened, Monday.

The 75,000 square foot water park features everything from multi-story slides, a lazy river and even a rock-climbing wall.

Gretna neighbor Emma Rudloff said she was impressed with how big the park is when she walked in, Tuesday afternoon.

"It's really exciting to know that there's a nice place to go and relax and have fun with friends," said Rudloff.

The park is open everyday with prices varying. For more information, click this link.

