'It's really giving me Spring fever': Mild weather spurs excitement for spring planting, experts weigh in.

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There’s been a lot of warm weather lately, and that might have some thinking about getting out in the garden, staff at Lanoha's Plant Nurseries share some do's and don'ts..

Kim Theland said she is excited to garden this year,

“It's really giving me spring fever for sure,” she said. “We're planning what we're gonna do outside with her flowers and plants and things.”

Mild weather can make it tempting to start getting those lawns and gardens ready for the season, and while there are some things you can do to get ready, here’s what to avoid for now:

Cleaning out gardens

“There's a lot of beneficial, pollinators and insects that are still sleeping in those blankets of leaves, and in the hollow stems of perennials and grasses.” Helen Hubbard, Lanoha’s Nursuries said.



Treating lawns

“People want to certain green and up their lawn. it's too early to lay down pre-emergent for pre-emergents want to wait until ground temperature is about 50 to 55°.

Finally, aside from pansies that can withstand colder temperatures, Hubbard said it's still too early for most planting. Mother's Day is the typical time to start.

As far as what planters CAN do now, Hubbard says to start watering, the drier weather makes this task crucial.

“It'll be especially important to be watering,” She said. “Anything that's newly planted like trees and shrubs.”

Good advice for those itching to use their green thumb, as long as the nice weather holds up.

“Hopefully we won't have any cold snaps,” Michelle Stenslokken, planter said.

No matter what the temperature is right now, we're still a couple weeks out from the official start of Spring on March 19.

