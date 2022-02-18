It's standing-room-only this weekend at 2022 NSAA state wrestling at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2022 Nebraska School Activities Association state wrestling championships are already underway at the CHI Health Center and tickets are selling fast.

Thursday was the first day of the tournament, but tickets for the high school wrestling event for sessions 5 and 6 are already sold out.

If you're looking to get into one of those sessions, tickets might be hard to find, but you'll also have the chance to buy standing-room tickets.

The assistant director of the Nebraska School Activities Association says that session six on Saturday might be your best bet.

"Saturday morning, the standing room tickets for session 6 go on sale, and we have a number of those available to us. And we're gonna utilize as many as we can so people don't pay those outrageous prices being asked.”

If you're trying to buy tickets online, the best bet will be Ticketmaster through the CHI Health Center website.

Third-party sites often charge higher prices. Officials say the highest price ticket they sell is for $10 apiece.

This is the first year that girls wrestling has been sanctioned and incorporated as its own division in the state championships. Friday is semifinal day and Saturday is when finals will occur.

