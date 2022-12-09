Watch Now
'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year' with these local and affordable weekend events

Posted at 4:16 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 17:16:28-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Let the holidays begin with these affordable and local events happening this weekend.

Winter Wonderland
Dec. 10: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Free for members or with daily admission for non-members. Admission is $11 per adult, $10 per senior, and $8 per child (2-17).
Featuring festive holiday displays, decorated trees and wreaths.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.

Country Christmas at the Farm
Dec. 10: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Dec. 11: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch
11001 South 48th Street
Papillion, Nebraska 68133
Admission is $10, children 2 and under are free.
Featuring hot coca, decorating cookies, and ornament decorating.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Omaha Flea Holiday Makers Market
Dec. 10: 11 a.m.
Cafe Postale
950 South 10th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68108
Free
Featuring 20 local vendors, photos with Santa and a DIY wreath bar.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holly Days at The Riverfront
Dec. 10: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Free
Featuring cookie decorating, carolers, train rides and much more.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holiday Artisan Market
Dec. 10: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
The Cottonwood Hotel
302 South 36th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
Reservations recommended
Featuring holiday shopping with local artisans.
For more information visit: cottonwoodexperiences.com.

PACE| Holiday Miniature Village Display
Dec. 10: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center
1001 South 6th Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501
Featuring over 35 miniature holiday displays.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

