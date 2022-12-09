'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year' with these local and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Let the holidays begin with these affordable and local events happening this weekend.

Winter Wonderland

Dec. 10: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

Free for members or with daily admission for non-members. Admission is $11 per adult, $10 per senior, and $8 per child (2-17).

Featuring festive holiday displays, decorated trees and wreaths.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org.

Country Christmas at the Farm

Dec. 10: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.; Dec. 11: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch

11001 South 48th Street

Papillion, Nebraska 68133

Admission is $10, children 2 and under are free.

Featuring hot coca, decorating cookies, and ornament decorating.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Omaha Flea Holiday Makers Market

Dec. 10: 11 a.m.

Cafe Postale

950 South 10th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68108

Free

Featuring 20 local vendors, photos with Santa and a DIY wreath bar.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holly Days at The Riverfront

Dec. 10: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Free

Featuring cookie decorating, carolers, train rides and much more.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holiday Artisan Market

Dec. 10: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Cottonwood Hotel

302 South 36th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Reservations recommended

Featuring holiday shopping with local artisans.

For more information visit: cottonwoodexperiences.com.

PACE| Holiday Miniature Village Display

Dec. 10: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center

1001 South 6th Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501

Featuring over 35 miniature holiday displays.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

