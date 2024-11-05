'It's unnerving:' Neighbors react to weekend carjacking

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Three teenagers, two 16-year-old's, and one 14-year-old charged with felony theft after police said they committed an armed carjacking early Sunday morning. Neighbor Jazmen Walters said she was shocked when she found out what happened.

"Upset. Angry. This is a quiet neighborhood. Nothing has ever gone wrong while I've lived here. It's peaceful. It's quiet," said Walters.

According to police, the teenagers pulled up next to a parked car, got out, and pointed a gun at the driver and forced them out of the car.

They led Douglas County Sheriff's deputies on a chase that ended at 153rd and Hillsdale in west Omaha. Deputies had to use stop sticks to get the car to stop.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson calls the carjacking concerning because he said they've been in trouble before.

"All three teenagers that were arrested had a history of juvenile justice system involvement already. Two 16-year-old's and a 14-year-old. It's concerning," said Hanson.

Investigators are still looking for the gun involved in the crime.

And while they do that, Walters said she's going to pay closer attention to her surroundings going forward.

"Now, I'll have to keep my eyes open. My ears open. Stuff that I feel like I didn't have to do before. It's definitely unnerving," she said.

The three appeared in court, Monday, where they all waived their detention hearing in juvenile court.

Omaha police tell KMTV they are also looking for a fourth suspect.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.