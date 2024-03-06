'I've got bed bugs': OHA residents looking for improvements to living conditions

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Neighbors from several Omaha Housing Authority properties say they are experiencing bed bugs, mold, leaks, cockroaches and more, all in the place they call home.

A community group, the North Omaha Betterment Housing Authority, heard directly from OHA residents like Michael Coleman, who has lived in the Underwood Tower for almost 6 years.

"I’ve got bed bugs, you can see them on me, all over from the bed bugs, I’ve got cockroaches in my place," Coleman said. “The washer room area we don't have no hot water."

And to ensure they aren't doing it alone, advocates like Sherman Wells are speaking up.

"I don't think no human should have to live in substandard housing just because it's low income," Wells said. “Creating low-income housing was for people who can't afford it, to still have a roof over their head."

An OHA representative was at the meeting and said as of last week they have contracted with additional pest control to come help, but it is unclear where or when they will start.

