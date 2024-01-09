'I've got my blanket and essentials:' Waterloo workers and residents deal with first snow storm of the year

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — "I got my blanket and my essentials, change of clothes, laundry soap..." Brandy Casper, who works in Waterloo said.

Blankets in hand, Casper's drive to work looked different than usual Monday morning.

"Every couple days of the week I do commute here... Not usually dealing with the snow, but today we are," Casper said.

On the other hand, Waterloo resident Janet Anderson said she's treating this snow storm like any other.

"I've got this car. It gets me around good. I've got good insurance," Anderson said.

Both are watching the weather and the plows.

Douglas County Engineer Todd Pfitzer said outside of the city of Omaha, county plows attack county roads first. And, unlike the city, use more salt and sand to keep ice at bay.

"We probably put down a little more salt than the city does because a lot of our roads has lower volumes," Pfitzer said. "The city uses primarily a salt mixture because of the higher volumes within the city. We use a little bit more sand for traction on county roads."

Bridges are especially pre-treated because of how fast they can freeze over.

"The bridges were not bad because the work has kind of been done already," Casper said. "The ground work has been planned out. I've seen crews out for the last two days."

Casper said she's prepared for whatever may come this winter season.

"I'm going to head back to Dodge County. I'm just gong to drive slow. I'll be careful. I have all-wheel drive on my vehicle. I know that doesn't always mean it's going to be a safe drive, but you just have to take it slow and adjust to the weather conditions," Casper said.

Pfitzer told me this is like any other snow storm. He has over 40 snowplows on the road making sure they're maintained.

