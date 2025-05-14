'I've never seen anything like this:' Family loses trailer home in overnight fire

IRVINGTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Pictures were taken by a neighbor show the smoke lingering following an overnight fire in Irvington.

"My sister was awake. I heard her running up and down the hallway yelling. I didn't know what was going on, so I got out of bed. I thought it was this one, but it was their trailer on fire," said neighbor Tom Terry.

It was then that Terry and his sister rushed over and started banging on windows to get everyone out.

"They had no idea what was going on. Everyone was sleeping. It just worried me that no one would get out and it would be worse than what it is," he said.

A family of five lost their home. Three were sent to the hospital with smoke and burn injuries.

"I've never seen anything like this. It scared me. I'll be honest, it really scared me," he said.

Personal items are scattered on the lawn, like these Pokémon cards and this book. Other items, simply too burned to recognize.

Family and friends supporting each other and trying to get anything they could.

KMTV talked with the family off camera. They said they’re devastated but grateful for help from their neighbors.

"It just makes you feel like your life can be gone in what? Ten minutes," said Terry.

"I hope they can get some housing."

The family tells us they don't know when their loved ones would be released from the hospital.

The Irvington Volunteer Fire Department said the Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe to try and help the family get back on their feet. If you'd like to donate, click this link.

