'I've never seen this many cars': Collision staff shares tips to keep cars out of the body shop

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Car collisions are happening more frequently across Omaha and the evidence is at the body shops.

Sean Ford with Dingman's Collision Center said since last spring, he's seen a high number of cars at his shop with heavy damage.

"I've been doing this since about 1990, I have never seen this many cars having accidents all at the same time," he said.

Ford said the increased demand means cars are taking longer to get repaired. He understands this can be a headache for drivers having to make do without their car.

"If they only have 15 days of rental coverage and it's a repair that runs 26 days, they’re going to be paying a lot of money out of pocket,” Ford said.

Ford said he wasn't sure what's behind the increase, but shared some tips for drivers to keep their cars out of the body shop.

“You need to keep your eyes on the road and pay attention to what other people are doing," he said. "Other people may not be trying to be as safe as you are so you have to watch out for the next person.”

He also recommends drivers stay off their phones and stay calm behind the wheel to avoid collisions.

