Jack Hoffman passes away after battle with brain cancer

ATKINSON, Neb. (KMTV) — Jack Hoffman, the Nebraska boy who captured hearts across America when he scored a touchdown in the 2013 Husker spring game while battling brain cancer has passed away. He was 19-years-old.

In December. Hoffman's family asked for prayers after new scans revealed multiple new tumors. Hoffman's family wrote online that he had been fighting new tumor activity since last spring, had undergone radiation, chemotherapy and brain surgeries.

Hoffman's church, Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atkinson, Nebraska posted Wednesday about visitation and funeral services. Visitation with family will be at the church on Friday from 5-8 p.m. His funeral will be Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the Atkinson Community Center.

Hoffman's story and foundation called "Team Jack" has inspired and helped people across the country through fundraising for brain cancer research.

