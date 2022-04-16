Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship awarded at Omaha Storm Chasers game

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Storm Chasers’ game against the Louisville Bats took place on the anniversary of Jackie Robinson's Major League Baseball debut and two scholarship winners were honored at the game.

David Harmon from Millard North and Sienna Fowler from Omaha Benson were two winners of the Jackie Robinson Athletic Scholarship and they told us what it meant to them.

"It really means a lot to me because of all the work you put in in the classroom and your respective sport. Just to be honored for it means a lot," said Harmon.

Both were brought onto the field to accept a very large $1,000 check.

3 News Now reporter Isabella Basco sang the national anthem at the game.

