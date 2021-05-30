James Scurlock's family celebrates his life one year after fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One year after the fatal shooting of 22-year-old James Scurlock, his family is still grieving and asking elected officials why they didn't do more.

"No, we’re still not doing okay, we are not doing okay at all. We are still lost, confused, and wondering what’s going on and can we prevent another situation," said Riss Mitchell, Scurlock's sister

They held an event to celebrate Scurlock's life at Culxr house on Saturday. At the event, community leaders and family spoke about memories they had with Scurlock and how they need to channel their anger into political action.

Vigil held for James Scurlock in North Omaha

They said the support they've received from the community has been a bright spot but question why they haven't gotten the same response from elected officials.

"As the judicial system, it’s your job to protect the people in this community. Regardless of what the situation was, you should’ve investigated, you should’ve done what you could," said Rajeanna Scurlock, Scurlock's sister.

While they still grieve the loss of their brother, they urge the community to remember him for the light he brought into the world.