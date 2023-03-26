Jane Olson holds book signing at Bookworm Bookstore

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Author, Jane Olson, famous for her work promoting international peace, justice and humanitarian work returned to her Nebraska roots Saturday for a book signing promoting her newest book.

The event took place at the Bookworm Bookstore.

The book titled “World Citizen: The Journey of a Humanitarian” details her humanitarian volunteer work for decades in war zones and areas of high poverty and disease and each chapter features a different destination that Olson volunteered in.

"So many people showed me the meaning of humanity, people who lost everything,” said Olson. “People who have suffered incredible pain, disease, loss, injury and even death and destruction in their family and yet had the humanity to say I am a survivor and not a victim."

Olson was born in western Iowa and graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1964.

