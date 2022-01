OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As many Americans work to protect democracy in the wake of January 6th, Omaha's College of Saint Mary held a candlelight vigil Thursday night.

3 News Now photojournalist Clay Kush shows us how they want to reaffirm that voters decide the outcomes of elections.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.