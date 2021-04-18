JDRF Gala held virtually this year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - 3 News Now anchors Serese Cole and Jennifer Griswold hosted the JDRF Virtual Gala on Saturday.

Money raised during the event will go towards curing, preventing, and treating type one diabetes and its complications.

JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since it began.

The JDRF Gala is historically one of Omaha and Lincoln's largest and most successful fundraisers.

This year, they combined Lincoln with Omaha and organization leaders want to thank all those who participated and donated.

Watch the event here.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.