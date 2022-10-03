JDRF Walk celebrates Omaha area families living with type 1 diabetes

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — With each step, families and communities in the heartland living with type 1 diabetes are fighting to find a cure at this year's JDRF Walk.

Type 1 diabetes is an unpreventable and incurable condition that affects children and adults.

Jan and Rod Doerr, the co-chairs of the walk, share the story of their 21-year-old son Braden who was diagnosed at age two.

"It is just incredible how far we’ve come," Jan said. "He used to have to poke his finger and take insulin shots. Now he wears a continuous glucose monitor and a pump."

Each year, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation holds a walk to not only raise funds for T1D research but also to raise awareness and build community.

"It’s really helpful for us to educate people so they know what type 1 is and the daily battles that we go through," said Cassie Jetter, mom of a 10-year-old with T1D.

"I’m able to learn a lot about it," said Jerry Adams, a dad of a 9-year-old with T1D said. "I wasn’t really very familiar until my daughter was diagnosed."

For families, the sense of community goes a long way. Jetter said she's received overwhelming support from her daughters' school teachers and family friends.

Rod said he hopes to bring families together and create a community of hope and promise among those living with T1D, with the common goal of one day finding a cure.

KMTV chief meteorologist Mark Stitz emceed Sunday's walk. JDRF’s goal was to raise $750,000. KMTV was a proud sponsor.

