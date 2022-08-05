Jeff Koterba cartoon exhibit runs through Saturday; hand-drawn, original cartoons available for purchase

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Pieces by Omaha cartoonist Jeff Koterba are now on display for a limited time at the Roberta and Bob Rogers gallery near 18th and Vinton Streets.

Koterba is an internationally syndicated cartoonist who spent more than three decades with the Omaha World-Herald.

His hand-drawn pieces are available for purchase at the exhibit and the sales help support the gallery.

Koterba will be on site for certain hours talking with visitors and signing art.

“When the newspaper eliminated my job, I didn’t really have a chance to say 'thank you' or 'goodbye' to my readers, so first of all, just come by and say 'hi' and I’d love to meet you if I haven't had a chance to. But otherwise, this is probably the only chance folks will have to see actual physical cartoons in person," said Koterba.

Show Dates:

- Thursday, August 4, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

- Friday, August 5, 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm

- Saturday, August 6, 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Jeff Koterba will be available at the following times at the gallery:

- Thursday, August 4, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

- Friday, August 5, 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm

- Saturday, August 6, 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

