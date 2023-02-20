Jelly Roll making a stop in Omaha this August

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The multi-genre artist Jelly Roll is making a stop in Omaha this August as a part of the Backroad Baptism Tour.

Jelly Roll is known for such hits as "Son of a Sinner", "She" and "Need a Favor".

The show is on August 25 and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

