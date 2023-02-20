Jelly Roll making a stop in Omaha this August
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Jelly Roll performs at the Louder Than Life Music Festival at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Louisville, Ky.
Posted at 10:31 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 11:31:35-05
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The multi-genre artist Jelly Roll is making a stop in Omaha this August as a part of the Backroad Baptism Tour.
Jelly Roll is known for such hits as "Son of a Sinner", "She" and "Need a Favor".
The show is on August 25 and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information.