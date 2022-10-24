Jerry Longe to retire from longtime role as Scrooge in Omaha Community Playhouse's 'A Christmas Carol'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release Monday, the Omaha Community Playhouse announced this year will be Jerry Longe's last playing Ebenezer Scrooge in its production of "A Christmas Carol" — a role he's held for 17 years.

Longe first moved to Omaha in 1980 and toured with the Nebraska Theatre Caravan's production of A Christmas Carol playing roles of Marley, Ghost of Christmas Present and Jake.

Longe says his role in "A Christmas Carol" has changed his life.

“I’ve made lifelong friends through this production, and that has been a tremendous gift to me every single Christmas," he said.

Only two people have played the role of Scrooge in the 47 years OCP has produced A Christmas Carol. The late Dick Boyd played him for 30 years — and when Boyd stepped away, former artistic director Carl Beck asked Longe to take over the role in 2006.

“I said 'Sure, I’d love to do it,' and it’s turned out to be the best Christmas present anybody ever gave me,” said Longe.

It was a difficult decision for Longe to step away, according to the press release from OCP. He feels the role of Scrooge demands more energy than he's able to give it anymore. Additionally, Longe is expecting his first granddaughter next spring.

“A Christmas Carol isn’t about me. It’s about the show and what it means to the community. I felt it was time to go out on a high note,” said Longe.

Longe will be honored on the last performance of A Christmas Carol on Friday, Dec. 23. A new Scrooge will be cast in 2023.

