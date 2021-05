Jim Gaffigan tour to stop in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Comedian Jim Gaffigan is making a stop in Omaha this year for The Fun Tour.

Gaffigan is performing at the CHI Health Center on November 4.

Presale begins Tuesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. and will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 14 at 12 p.m.

Gaffigan's tour includes a number of rescheduled shows from 2020 that were moved due to COVID-19.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates listed below.

2021 THE FUN TOUR - (*denotes rescheduled date)

*August 7 – TBA – Las Vegas, NV

August 14 – Riverfront Park Amphitheater – Wilmington, NC

+August 15 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

+August 16 – Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, NC

+August 17 – Knoxville Coliseum – Knoxville, TN

+August 18 – Rupp Arena – Lexington, KY

+August 19 – Charleston Municipal Auditorium – Charleston, WV

+August 20 – Covelli Centre – Youngstown, OH

+August 21 – Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex – Indiana, PA

August 26 – Amarillo Civic Center – Amarillo, TX

August 27 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

August 28 – Walmart AMP – Rogers, AR

August 29 – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Sugar Land, TX

+September 10 – DAR Constitution Hall – Washington, DC

+September 11 – DAR Constitution Hall – Washington, DC

+September 12 – DAR Constitution Hall – Washington, DC

+September 17 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

+September 18 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

+September 22 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

+September 23 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

+September 24 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

+September 25 – Radio City Music Hall – New York, NY

September 30 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

October 1 – Stifel Theatre – St. Louis, MO

October 8 – Celebrity Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

October 16 – State Theatre – Minneapolis, MN

November 4 – CHI Health Center Omaha – Omaha, NE

+November 5 – Bellco Theatre – Denver, CO

+November 6 – Bellco Theatre – Denver, CO

November 7 – Wells Fargo Arena – Des Moines, IA

+November 11 – Mayo Civic Center – Rochester, MN

+November 12 – Mayo Civic Center – Rochester, MN

November 13 – Resch Center – Green Bay, WI

November 14 – Nationwide Arena – Columbus, OH

November 19 – Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

November 20 – Heritage Bank Center – Cincinnati, OH

November 21 – BOS Center – Springfield, IL

November 24 – Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

November 26 – Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

+December 9 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

December 11 – Vivint Smart Home Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

December 12 – ExtraMile Arena – Boise, ID

+December 15 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

+December 16 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

+December 17 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

+December 18 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

+December 19 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

December 27 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

December 28 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL

December 30 – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Walt Disney Theatre – Orlando, FL

December 31 – Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Walt Disney Theatre – Orlando, FL

