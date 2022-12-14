Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Jingle all the way' to these Omaha holiday events

Oakview Mall
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The nearly empty parking lot of the Oakview Mall is seen on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Oakview Mall
Posted at 3:02 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 16:02:28-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the holidays right around the corner, prepare for the holiday season with these affordable local events happening this weekend.

Lights of Aksarben - Spirit of Santa Express with Gotta Be Me
Dec. 16: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Stinson Park
2232 South 64th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68106
FREE
Featuring Santa, lights and the Gotta Be Me Heartlight Choir.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com.

PACE| Holiday Miniature Village Display
Dec. 16: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Dec. 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center
1001 South 6th Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501
Featuring over 35 miniature holiday displays.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

The Jingle Ball
Dec. 17: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Omaha Jitterbugs
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Tickets are $25.
Featuring live Jazz music, dancing, and raffles.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holiday Market at Oak View Mall
Dec. 17: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 18: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Oak View Mall
3001 South 144th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68144
FREE
Featuring 30+ small businesses, food, drinks, and Santa.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holiday Popup Series at Mulhall's
Dec. 17: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Mulhall's
3615 North 120th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68164
FREE
Featuring local makers and small businesses.
For more information visit: mulhalls.com.

Santa 'stravaganza
Dec. 17: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 18, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Nebraska Furniture Mart
700 South 72nd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
FREE
Featuring Santa, live entertainment, and a hot chocolate bar.
For more information visit: facebook.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018