'Jingle all the way' to these Omaha holiday events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the holidays right around the corner, prepare for the holiday season with these affordable local events happening this weekend.
Lights of Aksarben - Spirit of Santa Express with Gotta Be Me
Dec. 16: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Stinson Park
2232 South 64th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68106
FREE
Featuring Santa, lights and the Gotta Be Me Heartlight Choir.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com.
PACE| Holiday Miniature Village Display
Dec. 16: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Dec. 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center
1001 South 6th Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501
Featuring over 35 miniature holiday displays.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
The Jingle Ball
Dec. 17: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Omaha Jitterbugs
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Tickets are $25.
Featuring live Jazz music, dancing, and raffles.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Holiday Market at Oak View Mall
Dec. 17: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 18: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Oak View Mall
3001 South 144th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68144
FREE
Featuring 30+ small businesses, food, drinks, and Santa.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
Holiday Popup Series at Mulhall's
Dec. 17: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Mulhall's
3615 North 120th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68164
FREE
Featuring local makers and small businesses.
For more information visit: mulhalls.com.
Santa 'stravaganza
Dec. 17: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 18, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Nebraska Furniture Mart
700 South 72nd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
FREE
Featuring Santa, live entertainment, and a hot chocolate bar.
For more information visit: facebook.com.
