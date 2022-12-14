'Jingle all the way' to these Omaha holiday events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the holidays right around the corner, prepare for the holiday season with these affordable local events happening this weekend.

Lights of Aksarben - Spirit of Santa Express with Gotta Be Me

Dec. 16: 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Stinson Park

2232 South 64th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68106

FREE

Featuring Santa, lights and the Gotta Be Me Heartlight Choir.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com.

PACE| Holiday Miniature Village Display

Dec. 16: 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.; Dec. 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center

1001 South 6th Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51501

Featuring over 35 miniature holiday displays.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

The Jingle Ball

Dec. 17: 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Omaha Jitterbugs

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Tickets are $25.

Featuring live Jazz music, dancing, and raffles.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holiday Market at Oak View Mall

Dec. 17: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 18: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Oak View Mall

3001 South 144th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68144

FREE

Featuring 30+ small businesses, food, drinks, and Santa.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

Holiday Popup Series at Mulhall's

Dec. 17: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Mulhall's

3615 North 120th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

FREE

Featuring local makers and small businesses.

For more information visit: mulhalls.com.

Santa 'stravaganza

Dec. 17: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Dec. 18, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Nebraska Furniture Mart

700 South 72nd Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

FREE

Featuring Santa, live entertainment, and a hot chocolate bar.

For more information visit: facebook.com.

